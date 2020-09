EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 26-year-old woman from Juárez was arrested Monday after allegedly murdering her husband.

The woman was arrested by Juárez police around midnight Monday. She is accused of stabbing her husband in the neck and chest several times with scissors.

The 27-year-old man and the woman got into an argument while at a family reunion in Colonia Sierra Vista in South Juárez.

The woman now faces murder charges.