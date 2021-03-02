Juárez priest sentenced after being found guilty of sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

JUÁREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – A three-judge panel sentenced a Juárez priest to over 34 years in home prison after finding him guilty of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old.

On Tuesday, the judges sentenced Rev. Aristeo Baca for two counts of aggravated sexual assault and one count of aggravated sexual abuse of the minor. The abuse allegedly took place inside the Santa Maria de la Montana parish in South Juárez between December 2015 and January 2018, according to state officials.

An investigation in the allegations began when the minor’s parents called police after their daughter refused to go back to the church in 2019. Police psychologists and medical professionals determined she’d suffered sexual assault, according to state officials.