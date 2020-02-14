Jim’s Burgers responds to incident of mouse found in a burrito

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Jim’s Burgers is responding after a mouse had been found in a customer’s burrito.

Officials at Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) said they received a complaint from the customer Wednesday afternoon and then inspected the restaurant. The SDHD said the restaurant agreed to voluntarily close for deep cleaning, including discarding any potentially contaminated food and pest control efforts.

Inspectors then returned to the restaurant Thursday afternoon to ensure that all public health recommendations associated with the complaint were implemented before re-opening for business.

In a statement, the owner of Jim’s Burgers described the process of making a burrito as well preventative measures to ensure a similar incident never happens again. They also said that they cooperated with the inspectors and followed their recommendations.

The owner goes to say that the incident has been a troubling time, seeing racist comments, prejudgments, and wild rumors. They also said they have seen loyal customers and local businesses defend them, for which they are grateful for the support.

Below is the full statement from Jim’s Burgers: