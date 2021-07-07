‘It was a necessary sacrifice,’ mother told police after child found dead in hot bedroom, report says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Neighbors and a friend told Las Vegas police that murder suspect Kemaya Taylor had been acting strangely in the days prior to her arrest for locking her two daughters in a hot bedroom. A 5-year-old child died and her 2-year-old sister was rescued.

According to Taylor’s arrest report, a friend of hers became concerned when “she received a text from Taylor that she perceived as a vague suicidal threat.” That friend requested a welfare check on June 16 and Metro officers went to the home but couldn’t locate Taylor or her children.

On June 28, two Metro police officers did make contact with Taylor and said the home off Maryland Parkway in the Silverado Ranch area was in “complete disarray” and it appeared Taylor “was suffering from some sort of mental illness,” the report stated. The officers took Taylor into custody, began searching the house and came across a locked bedroom door upstairs.

The officers kicked the door open and discovered the two girls. The younger girl was standing next to the bed and the 5-year-old was on the bed, unresponsive. One of the officers began CPR on that child until medical personnel arrived and pronounced the girl dead.

The report said the air conditioning in the house was not on and “the temperature in the bedroom felt exponentially warmer than the rest of the residence.” While the home’s thermostat read 95 degrees, the temperature in the bedroom got up 101 degrees. In addition, a humidifier was turned on in the max position.

After Taylor was taken into custody and seated in the backseat of a Metro patrol car she began making utterances including “it was a necessary sacrifice” and insisted on being taken to an “insane asylum.” Neighbors also told police they overhead her say “I killed it” and she claimed to be “the son of Jacob.”

The two days prior to Taylor’s arrest on June 28, neighbors said Taylor was acting strange. At one point, she sat in the driveway holding her children wrapped in blankets in the middle of the day when it was hot. She had also been seen throwing rocks at vehicles and breaking a truck’s window with a KitchenAid mixer.

Taylor faces a murder charge, along with two counts of felony child abuse.

Her younger daughter was taken by Child Protective Services.

She is expected in court on July 15.