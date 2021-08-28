‘It is hurting Texas from El Paso all the way to Brownsville’: Ted Cruz on border restrictions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sen. Ted Cruz, who was in El Paso on Friday, said it’s time for border restrictions to go away.

During the visit, Cruz commented on the non-essential border travel restrictions that have been in place since March 2020.

“It is hurting Texas from El Paso all the way to Brownsville. We need to open up legal commerce so that our friends in Mexico can come across the bridge, can go shopping at stores here in El Paso, can go eat dinner at restaurants in El Paso, can go do business with businesses in El Paso,” Cruz said.

The restrictions were set to expire on Aug. 21 but the U.S. Department of Homeland Security extended the restrictions on non-essential travel at U.S.-Mexico and U.S.-Canada borders crossings to Sept. 21.

