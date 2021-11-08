Is my kid getting porn from their public school library?

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – No.

Earlier Monday morning, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a letter that directed the Texas Education Agency (TEA), Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC), and Texas State Board of Education (SBOE), to develop statewide standards “to ensure no child is exposed to pornography or other inappropriate content in a Texas public school.” The Governor’s Office said that this came after the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) ‘abdicated the responsibility of school boards’ to protect students in that manner.

“Instead of addressing the concerns of parents and shielding Texas children from pornography in public schools, the Texas Association of School Boards has attempted to wash its hands clean of the issue by abdicating any and all responsibility in the matter,” reads the letter. “Given this negligence, the State of Texas now calls on you to do what the Texas Association of School Boards refuses to do. I am directing the Texas Education Agency, the Texas State Library and Archives Commission, and the State Board of Education to immediately develop statewide standards to prevent the presence of pornography and other obscene content in Texas public schools, including in school libraries.”

What the governor meant in the letter by other inappropriate or obscene content was not clarified.

This followed last week’s letter from the governor to the TASB, and the launch of an inquiry by Representative Matt Krause that asked some school districts – including Amarillo ISD – to turn in an audit by Nov. 12 regarding whether or not certain books were available in their libraries.

As the governor’s letter may lead some to ask – are children in areas like Amarillo being exposed to pornography through their school libraries?

According to Amarillo ISD in a previous statement on the ongoing audit, books that are apart of AISD’s curriculum “are generally vetted through a process that includes teachers, district and school administration, and any other individuals who offer specific content expertise to evaluate whether the material is age, grade, and content appropriate.”

The Amarillo Public Library has multiple databases for scholarly works, classroom discussion, research, and entertainment for students of all ages that can be accessed and filtered using school information and school ID or library-card-based login. Despite MyHighPlains.com spending hours searching through the databases, there was no graphic pornography readily available.

MyHighPlains.com has reached out to Amarillo ISD for further comment. This story will be updated as it develops.