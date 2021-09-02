EXCLUSIVE: Video reportedly shows muddy, bug-infested facilities housing Afghan refugees on Fort Bliss

Area photo of Doña Ana Range Complex in New Mexico facilities near Fort Bliss, Texas. The Department of Defense, in support of the Department of State, is providing transportation and temporary housing in support of Operation Allies Refuge. This initiative follows through on America’s commitment to Afghan citizens who have helped the United States, and provides them essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by: Spc. Elijah Ingram/24TPASE)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Thousands of Afghan refugees evacuated from Kabul after the fall of democracy to the Taliban but the struggles persist in America.

KTSM 9 News obtained exclusive footage from our media partners at News Nation inside the Fort Bliss facilities housing the Afghan refugees that show bathrooms infested with flies and other insects and floors caked in layers of mud and rust.

“There is nothing here — no library, nowhere for kids to play — we just eat and sleep inside,” one refugee woman said in Dari. “We need things that they have promised, but haven’t received anything yet. They give us a list and were told that they will visit our rooms — it has been three days — no one has checked on us yet. We need laundry powder and other stuff, but nothing got. We have got stuck here.”

Fort Bliss referred all calls to the State Department. The State Department referred questions to the Department of Homeland Security, which did not respond to News Nation’s repeated requests.

The Pentagon would not comment on the conditions at Fort Bliss, but issued the following statement:

The lodging accommodations at the different installations range from emergency accommodations, including tents to hotel rooms. All are accommodations our service members stay in from time to time. Additionally, we are working hard to provide medical, culturally appropriate food and other services.

