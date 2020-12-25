In time for Christmas; needy children receive toys in North Juarez

El Paso, TX (KTSM) – More than 5,000 bags filled with toys were handed out in North Juarez just in time for Christmas.

The Juarez Fire Department fought to keep their annual tradition alive and kept it in spite of the pandemic. The fire department was able to collect a record number of toys after residents and businesses heard this year’s toy distribution would not happen.

Bikes, balls, dolls, and other toys were donated by the thousands and were handed out to needy children from the poorest colonias in the city.

The Juarez fire department says this is the 81st year for their tradition which brings joy to many children.

