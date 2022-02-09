LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Shevon Young tells 8 News Now she arrived at MountainView Hospital Sunday evening due to an infection in her leg.

Since then, Young says she’s been in the emergency room hallway waiting for a room and has yet to be seen by a doctor.

“It’s going on 30 to 40 hours and I’m in the hallway. I have no medication. I’m diabetic so my sugar hasn’t been checked and I’m just here. Nobody’s telling me anything of what’s going on,” expressed Young.

She also says it’s hard to even ask for assistance. Young says another patient helped her use the restroom.

“I’m trying to get up to use the bathroom. I’m really weak, I can barely walk and the doctors and nurses are just standing around just watching me struggle basically,” she added.

Doctor Dominic Martinello, the chief medical officer at MountainView Medical Center says the pandemic has pushed hospitals to their capacity creating a backlog of patients.

“We have these big spikes and a lot of patients showing up and right after that all the deferred care starts coming in so there are people who are unable to get treated in a timely manner,” said Dr. Martinello.

Young also says as much as she’d like to go to another hospital, she is unable to drive or find other means of transportation.

“I feel like I’m forgot (sic) about honestly. I feel like I’m just thrown in the corner and they completely forgot about me because like I said nobody has come to check up on me,” Young expressed.

MountainView Hospital has plans to expand its emergency room, which includes a five-story patient tower and the addition of more beds.

Dr. Martinello says the expansion will allow more staff to see patients faster.

“We’re hiring new people every day. We’re getting creative with the way we do our jobs and we’re putting in that 110% because at the end of the day we want to take care of ourselves but we desperately want to take care of these patients,” he added.