Hundreds show up to pet-people vaccination clinic on Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Hundreds of El Pasoans turned out to a free pet and people vaccination event on Sunday morning in East El Paso.

The city of El Paso offered free pet vaccinations and microchips during a unique drive-thru clinic where pet owners also had an opportunity to receive free COVID-19 vaccines.

One El Pasoan, Tommy Smith, said he was grateful for the event because it is helping him save money to keep his six dogs healthy.

“This helps me out a lot,” he said as he waited in line with his dog, Knuckles, and five others, including pug puppies.

El Pasoan Veronica Sosa showed up with her two dogs, but was just getting her 4-month-old puppy, Nova, microchipped.

“This is awesome,” she said. “I can see the long line, so I can see the demand for microchipping and pet vaccinations is large.”

She said that it’s helpful to pet owners to have an event like this. In addition to the vaccines and microchips, the city was also offering free pet food while supplies lasted.

The clinic was held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at its COVID vaccine and testing facility at 301 George Perry in East El Paso.

