Fire breaks out overnight in San Elizario

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A blazing fire near San Elizario was reported early in the morning before sunrise near Camino de la Rosa and Campo Bello Drive.

We sent our crew to the scene who witnessed a small explosion causing the flames to erupt even more.

Camino de la Rosa Road was closed off by the Sheriff’s Department while fire fighters battled the fire eventually containing it and putting it out right before six in the morning.

There is no word on exactly what caused the fire or if there were any injuries

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Latest Headlines