How much have used car prices gone up in your state?

(iSeeCars) – Used car prices rose slightly in November as the microchip shortage continues to impact the market.

How much have used car prices risen in recent months? According to iSeeCars.com’s latest analysis of over 1.9 million used car sales in November, used car prices increased 27.9 percent, or $6,939, compared to the same period the previous year. This comes after a 24.9 percent increase in October.

Used Car Price Increases by State

Are used car price increases consistent across the country? Here are the average used car price increases by state in ascending order:

Used Car Price Increases by State: November 2021- iSeeCars Rank State Year-Over-Year % Price Change Year-Over-Year $ Price Change 1 Wyoming 22.8% $7,424 2 Vermont 23.2% $5,901 3 Mississippi 23.2% $5,948 4 Colorado 23.6% $6,146 5 Idaho 23.9% $6,689 6 Montana 24.2% $7,218 7 Rhode Island 24.3% $5,711 8 Alabama 24.6% $6,323 9 Texas 24.6% $6,246 10 Tennessee 25.0% $6,281 11 Missouri 25.2% $6,413 12 Indiana 25.3% $6,185 13 North Dakota 25.5% $7,221 14 New Hampshire 25.8% $6,296 15 Arizona 26.1% $6,385 16 Minnesota 26.2% $6,670 17 South Dakota 26.2% $7,683 18 Illinois 26.2% $6,708 19 Washington 26.7% $7,088 20 Arkansas 27.0% $6,981 21 Wisconsin 27.1% $6,745 22 South Carolina 27.3% $6,858 23 New York 27.6% $6,854 24 Oklahoma 27.7% $7,000 25 Maine 27.7% $6,867 Overall Average 27.9% $6,939 26 New Mexico 27.9% $7,107 27 Kentucky 28.0% $6,906 28 Utah 28.1% $7,015 29 North Carolina 28.2% $7,007 30 Oregon 28.3% $7,316 31 Nevada 28.3% $7,018 32 Alaska 28.3% $8,594 33 Pennsylvania 28.5% $6,921 34 Michigan 28.6% $7,015 35 Maryland 28.8% $6,867 36 New Jersey 28.8% $7,097 37 Georgia 28.8% $7,203 38 Massachusetts 28.8% $7,184 39 Delaware 28.9% $6,872 40 Florida 28.9% $6,866 41 Ohio 29.2% $6,790 42 Louisiana 29.3% $7,345 43 West Virginia 29.7% $7,412 44 Virginia 29.8% $7,282 45 Connecticut 30.1% $7,228 46 Kansas 30.3% $7,567 47 California 30.9% $7,635 48 Iowa 31.5% $7,929 49 Nebraska 32.1% $7,992 50 Hawaii 40.8% $9,261

iSeeCars’ used car pricing analysis shows that consumers may be more likely to find a deal in some states than others.

Hawaii is the state with the greatest used car price increase in 2021 compared to 2020 at 40.8 percent, which amounts to $9,261.

Wyoming has the smallest used car price increase at 22.8 percent, which amounts to $7,424.

Of the top 6 states with the lowest price increases, four are in the Rocky Mountain region.

Of the top 10 states with the highest price increases, four are Midwestern states and three are Southeastern states.

What does this mean for consumers? The current state of the used car market presents a selling or trade-in opportunity for consumers who may have one of the vehicles with the greatest price increases. While consumers were previously advised to wait to purchase a used car if they were able to do so, the microchip shortage is expected to persist at least a year longer than originally anticipated. The best way to avoid severe price hikes for the foreseeable future is to purchase a used vehicle that isn’t in very high demand, such as a sedan, and if possible, purchase it from a state or region with lower price increases.

Methodology

iSeeCars.com analyzed over 1.9 million 1-5-year-old used car sales in November 2020 and 2021. The average listing prices of each car model were compared between the two time periods, and the differences were expressed as both a percentage difference from the 2020 price as well as a dollar difference. Heavy-duty vehicles, low-volume vehicles, vehicles discontinued as of the 2021 model year, and vehicles with fewer than 4 of the 5 model years for each period were excluded from further analysis.

