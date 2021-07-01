House Democrats vote to move forward with Jan. 6 investigation

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Democrats are moving full steam ahead with a congressional committee to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol.

On Wednesday afternoon house Democrats unanimously voted in favor of the investigation, despite staunch Republican push back.

After Republicans blocked a bipartisan commission to investigate the unprecedented attack that left five dead and injured roughly 140 officers, Democrats moved forward alone.

Only two Republicans supported the creation of this committee, even though 35 had supported the bipartisan commission.

Many GOP lawmakers argue the Democrat-led investigation was political and inherently biased.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., says Congress is obligated to uncover the truth behind what unfolded, why security failed and why rioters were motivated to attack.

“We have a duty to the constitution and to the American people to find the truth,” Pelosi said. “To protect our country from any future or similar assault.”

The committee will be run by House Democrats. It will be made up of 13 members, eight appointed by Pelosi. Five more would be picked with the help of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., but he says he’s not interested.

Texas Republican Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, called it on the House floor unnecessary and political.

“It’s a distraction,” Van Duyne said. “There’s still investigations going on at federal agencies.”

“The only priority here is a self-serving agenda to put DC politicians first and give them their cable news talking points,” Van Duyne said.

Only two house Republicans voted in favor of the committee.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., was one of them.

“With the number of conspiracy theories being perpetuated by media outlets and spreading wildly online, we have to push back,” Kinzinger said.

Pelosi has not named which Democrats will be on the select committee. While the bipartisan commission had set an end date of Dec. 31 of this year, Pelosi says there is no timetable for the committee’s investigation, saying “it will be as long as it takes.”