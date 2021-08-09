House, cars damaged in house fire in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Condition 3 fire on Monday morning damaged a Northeast home, as well as some cars.

The residential fire at a home at the 5700 block of Marie Tobin Drive, near Railroad Drive, was reported at about 4:19 a.m. and was contained by 5:04 a.m., according to a spokesperson with the El Paso Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

EPFD investigators said the home is vacant or is not occupied by anyone.

A fire watch has been established, which means that one EPFD unit will stay for the next few hours to ensure the fire doesn’t reignite due to a hidden ember.

Investigators are currently working at the scene. There’s no word on what caused the fire.

