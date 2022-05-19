EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – A Horizon-area homeowner is calling out the Central Appraisal District (CAD) about the taxes on his home. He claims that similar homes in his neighborhood have much lower evaluations despite having the same square footage.

Frustrations loom for one man who says he tried to protest the appraised value of his property during a teleconference meeting to challenge the appraisal value of the house. He says after calling 3 times, the CAD said he missed two calls from them and that the decision was already made to appraise his house at the value the appraisal letter gave.



The man, who did not want to be identified, claims that similar houses with the same square footage are being appraised around twenty-five thousand dollars less, even though it says in the letter that he actually has more square footage. The man feels like he is being taxed out of his home and wants the appraisal district to be held accountable.



“They told me there’s nothing that can be done. I told that to the panel. I showed them the information but their decision had already been made way before even making the appointment. They have no empathy. They show no remorse. They don’t care about fellow El Pasoans.”



However, the Assistant Chief Appraiser, David L. Stone, says they are not the ones determining how much home taxes are worth:



“(Be)cause the Appraisal District does not set the taxes for the property, the Appraisal District only sets the value of the property that is used to collect the taxes based on the rates determined by all the individual taxing entities. When someone files a protest with the Appraisal District they’re saying the value of their property is incorrect.”



However, the frustrated man wants the Appraisal District to find a solution to his problem:



“Find new ways to make up the taxes another way you know it not fair for homeowners to be punished for owning a home,” said the home owner.