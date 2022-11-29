EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Centennial Lions Club and the City of Horizon will host their 2022 Horizon City Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3rd.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. and is 2 miles long. The parade starts at the corner of Darrington and Ryderwood and goes down Darrington and turns east on Horizon Blvd.

According to the Lions Club president, there will be over 50 entries ranging from law enforcement, school groups, commercial entries, local politicians, car clubs and more.

All proceeds from the Horizon City Christmas Parade are used to buy turkey dinners for the less fortunate in Horizon City.

