EL PASO, TX (KTSM)- The pandemic has had a drastic impact on several things, even changing the way parents choose to welcome their babies. KTSM 9 news anchor, Brenda Medina spoke to a local mother and doula who tells her the number of parents opting for home births is on the rise.

From the traditional hospital setting, to delivering a baby in the comfort of your own home, Cindy Mancha from Cin Cin Birth said she opted for a home birth in her third trimester.



“I had a home birth in February 2020, and it was absolutely incredible. We didn’t know he was going to be a boy so that was a huge surprise.” Mancha added. “Just being able to hold him and surrounded by so much love in a normal environment.”



The number of women opting for home births has increased significantly nationwide, across Texas and even here in the Borderland, with the pandemic playing a key role in this alternate delivery method. In speaking with other medical professionals, Mancha told KTSM these are two of the main reasons, “the fear of getting COVID in the hospital and the limitations on family members being able to go.”

Mancha who had two miscarriages before her son Yandel explained that most often people have a misconception about delivering at home. “People think it’s just some woman that comes and delivers your baby. But no, they have emergency oxygen and things in case things do go bad. They are very well trained to see ‘yellow flags’ is how they told me, so before it becomes a red flag, they can already transfer you to the hospital if it needs to be.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), home births as a percentage of all births in 2020 rose by 22%, compared to 20-19, that’s their highest level since around 1990.



Mancha enjoyed her home birth experience so much, that the ICU nurse of 7 years now offers her own doula services to other expecting moms. “I just couldn’t stop thinking about my birth experience. I think that’s one thing that people don’t realize. That’s a memory you’re going to carry forever.”



The former ICU nurse turned doula advises women that are interested in giving birth at home, to meet with a midwife and see if that is the best option for her and her baby.

Mancha also has her own podcast, ‘Motherhood Out Loud’ where you can find local stories on births, in-vitro fertilization or IVF and postpartum support to name a few.

