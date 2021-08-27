Holloman Air Force Base to house Afghan refugees

The New Mexico flag waves in the breeze on Jan. 6, 2009, at the front gate of Holloman Air Force Base. The flags replaced the normal presentation of U.S. Flags, New Mexico state flags and German flags in honor of New Mexicos admittance into the union on Jan. 6, 1912. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st […]

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Holloman Air Force Base will soon be used to provide temporary housing for vulnerable Afghans in support of Operation Allies Refuge.

The Secretary of Defense made the approval, which was officially announced Friday, and Holloman AFB now joins other sites that include Fort Pickett, Va.; Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va.; Fort Lee, Va.; Fort McCoy, Wis.; Fort Bliss, Texas; and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., in providing temporary housing and support for up to 50,000 Afghan refugees.

The Department of Defense, via U.S. Northern Command agreed to provide to the Department of State (DOS) transportation and temporary housing, sustainment, and support inside the United States for Afghan special immigrant visa applicants, their families, and other vulnerable refugees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible.

“We are following through on America’s commitment to vulnerable Afghans and Afghan nationals who have helped us,” Lt. Gen. Brad Webb, commander of Air Education and Training Command, said. “We are honored to provide the essential support where they and their families can complete processing safely.”

The task force at Holloman AFB will provide housing, medical, logistics, and transportation support.

“We are proud to join Task Force Holloman, U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command, and the Department of Defense team, in supporting the State Department and Department of Homeland Security with this mission,” Col. Ryan Keeney, 49th Wing commander, said.

Earlier this week,

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.