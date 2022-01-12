Hobbs man launches fundraiser for abandoned baby

HOBBS, New Mexico (Nexstar)- The Hobbs community is rallying behind a baby who was abandoned by its mom, left for hours in a dumpster late last week.

Joe Imbraile, owner of Rig Outfitters and Homestore, launched a gofundme account in honor of the newborn and is hoping to raise 10,000 for the child. So far, more than $5,000 have been raised. Imbraile said the goal of the fundraiser is to show the baby it is cared for by the community.

On January 7, three people who were “dumpster diving” found the baby in a dumpster outside Imbraile’s store. According to the Hobbs Police Department, the baby was found inside a bag of trash and had been in the dumpster for more than five hours. The baby’s mother, 18-year-old Alexis Avila, is facing two charges, including attempted murder of a child.

“This is the hand of God protecting that baby for five and half hours. Because the cops said this baby shouldn’t have survived,” Imbraile said.

One donor wrote, “I hope (the baby) looks back and realizes that he is loved… and that he has a bigger purpose in life. He’s already a fighter and a brave soul.”

Another wrote, “Tiny precious soul, your worth is beyond measure. Your start does not determine your finish. Grow big!”

Imbraile said he is working with an attorney to make sure the funds go directly to the baby who is currently recovering in a Lubbock hospital. If you would like to donate, you may do so here.