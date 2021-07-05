Have you seen her? Silver City PD searching for missing 12-year-old

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Silver City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a 12-year-old girl who was last seen on Friday morning in Silver City, N.M.

The girl, Rylie Joe Taylor, is an African-American female, 5-foot-2-inches tall, weighs 109 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Taylor was last seen at around 9:45 a.m. on Friday at the 1800 block of Lamina Loop in Silver City and was wearing a light pink hoodie, gray spandex and black Croc shoes.

It is believed that she is on foot, though her whereabouts and destination are unknown. Taylor is believed to be in danger if not located.

Anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico Missing Endangered Juvenile is asked to call the Silver City Police Department at (575) 388-8840 or dial 911.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.