Harvest Wine Festival returns to Las Cruces on Labor Day Weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Harvest Wine Festival returns to the Southern New Mexico State Fair Grounds in Las Cruces on Labor Day weekend.

The festival will have wine from around New Mexico, as well as food trucks.

The festival begins on Saturday and runs until Monday, which is Labor Day. Each day, the festival begins at 12 p.m. and goes on until 6 p.m.

For more information about the festival, visit nmwine.com/lascruces-harvest-wine-fest.

