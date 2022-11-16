EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Guiding Star El Paso is providing “Baby Freebies” where families can get free baby diapers, wipes and more at their first annual Fall Festival.

According to Guiding Star, the organization will provide valuable and free workshop classes for parents to learn about potty training, temper tantrums and more. All parents of children 2 years and younger, as well as pregnant women, are eligible to receive the free materials after they participate in a one-hour workshop.

The event will be held Thurday, Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Christ The Savior Church located at 5301 Wadsworth Ave., El Paso, Texas 79924.

For more information on Guiding Star El Paso’s available services, click here.

