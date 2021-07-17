LIVE: Governors Abbott, DeSantis meet at Texas border for security briefing

DEL RIO, Texas (KXAN) — On Saturday afternoon, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is holding his latest border security briefing — this time joined by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The two will host state and local officials at the Del Rio International Airport in Del Rio, Texas. Abbott recently requested immediate federal assistance to help with the surge of migrants at the border. DeSantis deployed Florida law enforcement to Texas in response.

During the event, DeSantis explained that his presence was also due to migration over Texas’ border and to Florida. He said that after speaking to border sheriffs and volunteers, 95% of methamphetamine coming into Florida is coming through Texas. Additionally, DeSantis said 70% of traffickers who’ve been interdicted by officials said Florida was their “ultimate destination.”

“This [drug trafficking] is having a direct impact on the people in Florida and the country,” DeSantis said.

Both Abbott and DeSantis urged the federal government to intervene more actively, with the Florida governor saying he wanted previous policies by the Trump administration to be reinstated.

We’ll update this story with more information after the briefing.