New Mexico to re-implement indoor mask mandate, various vaccine requirements

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday will announce that the state will temporarily re-implement a statewide requirement that facemasks be worn in all public indoor spaces, regardless of vaccinations status. According to a news release, the state will also be requiring that all workers at private, public and charter schools in New Mexico be either vaccinated against COVID-19 or otherwise submit to weekly COVID-19 testing.

Gov. Lujan Grisham and other state officials will hold a news conference Tuesday to discuss COVID-19. KRQE News 13 will live stream the news conference on this page starting at 3 p.m.

The governor is expected to “provide an update on renewing pandemic mitigation efforts across the state amid rising COVID-19 hospitalizations.” As of Monday afternoon, the state reported 304 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Mexico.

New Mexico has been “fully reopened” since July 1, 2021, when state health officials dropped the color-coded, reopening framework. Meanwhile, the state has since changed its face mask policy to reflect CDC guidance. The CDC is currently recommending people wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status, “to maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others” in counties with “substantial or high transmission.”

Recently, the state revamped its online COVID-19 Public Dashboard to reflect the CDC’s county-level data related to COVID-19 transmission rates. The new map ranks COVID-19 transmission by four colors, from worst to best: red, orange, yellow and blue.

Reports Tuesday also indicated U.S. health officials are soon expected to recommend the public receive COVID vaccine booster shots eight months after full vaccination. On Monday, New Mexico health officials released guidance for dolling out third COVID-19 doses for some immunocompromised populations.

Tuesday’s news conference will mark the first time Governor Lujan Grisham has attended a state-organized COVID-19 briefing in nearly four months, since April 28, 2021. The state has held more than 46 COVID-19 briefings since March 2020.