Governor pardons an additional 19 people for 2021

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state announced via a press release Friday that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has issued a series of 19 pardons to people convicted of crimes in New Mexico. The release states the majority of the pardons are for people guilty of non-violent crimes.

This is the most recent use of executive clemency from the desk of the governor, following 12 pardons granted in January 2021 and 19 in 2020. The release states the 2020 pardons were the first issued in New Mexico since 2012.

The crimes committed by those pardoned Friday include fraud, drug possession, drug distribution, and burglary among others. Officials say almost all of the offenses were at least a decade old, some going back several decades.

KRQE has reached out to the governor for the names of those who’ve been pardoned but have yet to hear back. News 13 will provide those names when they become available.