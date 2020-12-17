Gov. Lujan Grisham, state officials to provide COVID-19 update

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials will host a remote news conference at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17 to provide an update on COVID-19 in New Mexico. KRQE News 13 will stream the conference live on this page.

The state amended the current Public Health Order on Wednesday, increasing capacity inside essential retail spaces. The change applies to grocery stores and certain big-box retailers that generate a percentage of their revenue from consumable food and drink products. The amendment allows more customers inside stores, getting rid of the 75 customer limit, and only utilizes the percentage format.

In accordance with the state’s red-to-green system that measures the risk of viral spread in specific counties, the changes establish that essential retail spaces:

May operate at 50% of maximum occupancy at the Green Level

May operate at 33% of maximum occupancy at the Yellow Level

May operate at 25% of maximum occupancy at the Red Level

The state also reported on Wednesday that all 33 counties in New Mexico are in the red zone, however, the outlook for coronavirus is improving. The state reported that 27 counties improved in at least one of the two health gating criteria metrics and 23 improved in both metrics.