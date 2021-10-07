Gov. Abbott: ‘Texas and other states are taking action to do the federal government’s job’

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference in Mission, Texas to discuss the latest efforts and numbers at the U.S. – Mexico Border.

Abbott was joined by 10 governors and law enforcement officials, which included: Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon.

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Steve McCraw, Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd, and Texas Military Department Brigadier General Monie R. Ulis, and National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) President Brandon Judd were also present.

“Texas and other states are taking action to do the federal government’s job,” said Abbott.

Abbott also thanked the governors that had sent resources to Texas.

“They understand the magnitude of the problem as well as the need for action.”

Gov. Abbott revised the various steps that Texas had taken to move resources to the southern border. Also mentioning 10 items that they believe the Biden Administration should immediately enact.

The items include – continuing Title 42 public health restrictions, reinstating the Migrant Protection Protocols, securing the border, ending catch and release, clearing the judicial backlog, resume deportation of “all criminals,” dedicate federal resources to end human and drug trafficking, re-entering agreements with Northern Triangle partners and Mexico, sending a clear message to migrants and deploying additional federal law enforcement officers.

The 10 governors spoke on how the issues at the border are affecting states that are not on the border with Mexico.

On Sept. 20, a total of 26 Republican governors issued a letter to the Biden Administration requesting a meeting to discuss “the crisis at the southern border.”

“As we surpass the eight-month mark of a relentless and unregulated surge of illegal crossings, Republican governors are responding to the detrimental effects of the Biden administration’s failure to secure the border,” the letter read.

The visit from Abbott and the 10 governors follows the latest briefing from The Texas Department of Public Safety on Operation Lone Star.

Just weeks ago, thousands of asylum-seeking migrants from Haiti camped out under the Del Rio international bridge. The number of migrants overwhelmed Customs and Border Protection. The Texas DPS sent troopers from the RGV to help as part of the efforts of Operation Lone Star.

“We have over 1,000 DPS personnel on DPS OLS (Operation Lone Star). With a main focus, right now, on the Del Rio area,” said Victor Escalon, the DPS regional director for the Rio Grande Valley.

BorderReport.com reported that a migrant advocate in Southern Mexico said a Haitian caravan will depart for the U.S. border from Tapachula around Oct. 25.

Watch the full press conference above.