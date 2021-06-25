Gov. Abbott asks jailers to assist border sheriffs with operation of detention facilities

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—Governor Greg Abbott issued a statewide call for jailers Friday across Texas to assist border sheriffs with operating detention facilities and providing jail beds for those arrested for state charges.

According to a news release, the state is looking for jailers with supervisory and release experience.

The state is also looking for trained booking officers with TLETS/AFIS experience, and current or former jailers who were honorably discharged within the last two years.

“The State of Texas will not tolerate criminal activity, which is why we are stepping up to address this crisis in the Biden Administration’s absence,” said Abbott. “Part of our comprehensive efforts to secure the border include enforcing all state and federal laws, which is why we are calling on jailers and sheriffs across the state to volunteer support for our border sheriffs. Working together, we will secure the border and keep our communities safe.”

At the start of June, Gov. Abbott invited local law enforcement leaders to a “Border Security Summit” in Del Rio, Texas.

The governor expressed his desire to arrest “everybody coming across the border.”

“This order builds upon the Governor’s disaster declaration that directs the Texas Department of Public Safety to enforce all federal and state criminal laws for criminal trespassing, illegal entry, smuggling, and human trafficking.” reads the news release.