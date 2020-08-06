Gov. Abbott addresses upcoming flu season during COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, along with other state and University of Texas System officials, met Thursday to discuss the upcoming flu season and how the state plans to manage it during the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the roundtable discussion, the Governor held a news conference.

“With a flu season that could be prolific, if that leads to greater hospitalizations, coupled with the hospitalizations that we’re seeing for COVID-19, you can easily see how hospitals in this region as well as across Texas will be completely overrun with an inability for the hospitals to take care of the medical needs of everybody in the entire region,” Gov. Abbott explained Thursday.

Governor Abbott was joined by Texas Department of State Health and Human Services Commissioner John Hellerstadt, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, UT System Executive Vice Chancellor of Health Affairs John Zerwas, and UT Southwestern Medical Center President Dr. Daniel K. Podolsky.

During Gov. Abbott’s address, he said Texans need to continue to be vigilant about safety protocols put in place for COVID-19 as flu season approaches.

“Until we have medications that are capable of treating COVID-19, the only tool that we have to slow it spread is by everybody adopting these practices of wearing masks and maintaining best practices,” Gov. Abbott said Thursday.

The Governor also encouraged everyone to get a flu vaccine as early as possible this season in order to help ensure hospitals are not overrun.

“One of the things we wanted to urge everybody today is to first understand the importance of getting ahead of the curve with regard to the flu during this time with COVID-19, and the best way that you can get ahead of the curve is by going up and making sure that you do get a flu vaccine,” Gov. Abbott said.

Dr. Podolsky echoed the Governor’s plea.

“We do understand we’re facing a challenge of a flu season unlike any other because of the convergence with COVID-19,” Dr. Podolsky explained, “I can’t emphasize too strongly, your message of the importance, this year of getting that vaccine early so that we do everything we can to diminish the overall impact of flu, and the potential stress it will place on our ability to provide all the care needed.”

Gov. Abbott said it is likely COVID-19 treatments will be available before an actual vaccine for the virus is an option.

“My anticipation is that before seeing a COVID vaccine, we will see additional COVID treatments that will provide some level of assistance, but not what you would see through the type of immunization that would occur because of a COVID vaccine,” Gov. Abbott said Thursday.

The Governor said there is hope that this flu season will be less severe than years’ past because Texans are already implementing safety protocols for COVID-19, including wearing masks and social distancing.

“That should lead to a flu season that is not as severe as it would otherwise be. And so if Texans can continue the discipline and practice of all the same practices that will reduce and slow the spread of COVID-19, it will also produce a slow the spread of the flu,” Gov. Abbott said Thursday.