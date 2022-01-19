Go green and go thrifting! How to get the best out of your visit to the thrift store

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thrifting can make your closet a little brighter and the Earth a little greener.

“You can create anything out of anything. Create outfits out of thousands of pieces of different brands,” said Itzel Giron, one of the staff at Eureka Thrift in Downtown El Paso.

Thrifting is not only a way to live a more sustainable life by reusing clothe, but also a way to save some money.

“It’s always cheap and affordable at most places, especially compared to retail prices when prices are rising around the country,” explained Giron.

Eureka Thrift opened up last summer and Giron said they are ready to help anyone out who is starting out with thrifting. She recognized it can get overwhelming at times.

“Walk around first to see if anything catches your eye and then from there – attack,” she advised.

She describes it as an adventure and suggests letting yourself get creative.

“Come in with an open mind 100% you never want to just be like I’m only looking for this piece and that’s all I want,” she said.

At Eureka you can donate your old clothes, but at some thrift stores you can even get cash in return or store credit.

“Find that creative side that you might not have known that you have yet but it’s somewhere in there,” said Giron.

