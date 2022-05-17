EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After sixty-six years, the German Air Force will no longer be training at Fort Bliss.

Fort Bliss held a casing of colors ceremony to signify the end of an era with the German Air Force. Their training began in 1956 and will officially end on June 30th.

Lieutenant Colonel Ingl Scharschmidt, Commander of the German Air Force says El Paso is like a second home and says he won’t forget the Sun City.

“Our dream was to stay here for as far as we could but time changes, crisis in Europe is there, and we shift focus to Europe that’s why unfortunately we have to leave after 66 years of training,” said Scharschmidt.

Scharschmidt adds he would love to stay if it weren’t for the Military.

“I would like to stay I would like to, love to stay. The friendship, the partnership, the integration, it’s so mountainous it’s so great. That’s why I would really love to stay but that’s how military life works.”

He says he will miss the Franklin Mountains, the Mexican food, and the El Paso community.

While it’s the end of an era for Fort Bliss and the German Air Defense, they will continue their training at a new facility in Husum, Germany.

