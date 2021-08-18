Garth Brooks cancels concert tour amid COVID surge

FILE – In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020 Gershwin Prize Honoree’s Tribute Concert at the DAR Constitution Hall in Washington. Brooks is canceling his tour dates in five cities, citing a rising number of COVID-19 cases. He will cancel his planned next shows in Ohio, North Carolina, Maryland, Massachusetts and Tennessee. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KLAS) – Country star Garth Brooks is canceling his remaining stadium tour dates in five cities due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Brooks had said weeks ago that he would be reassessing the tour in light of the surge in cases. Tickets will be refunded for shows scheduled in Cincinnati; Charlotte, North Carolina; Baltimore; Foxborough, Massachusetts, and Nashville, Tennessee. He had also planned to play in Seattle but declined to put tickets on sale.

“In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us,” Brooks said in a statement on Wednesday. “Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part.”

Brooks kicked off his stadium tour in Las Vegas on July 10, playing to a sold-out crowd at Allegiant Stadium. It was supposed to be the first concert in the stadium’s history, but its original August 2020 date was delayed due to the pandemic. His tour included stops in several other cities before Brooks stepped back.

Brooks said he is hopeful that he can resume touring before the end of the year and reschedule those tour dates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report