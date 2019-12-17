Garrett: Focus on Eagles

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- Many migrants who are returned to Mexico to await U.S. immigration court hearings face violence and the propensity of being homeless, according to a study by the U.S. Immigration Policy Center.

The study, "Seeking Asylum: Part 2," found one in four migrants have been threatened with physical violence once returned to Mexico to await their asylum hearings there. One out of five migrants who have children under age 18 has been threatened with physical violence, and a third faces homelessness, with that rate increasing the longer they wait, the study found.