Garrett: Focus on Eagles

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
El Paso Strong
National
Military
Texas Politics
Immigration
Top Stories
El Paso County Constable’s Office awarded grant for more safety gear
Top Stories
1 in 4 asylum-seekers forced to ‘Wait in Mexico’ encounter violence, study shows
Top Stories
Federal government turns over data in lawsuit against private border wall in South Texas
Weather Authority Alert: El Paso falls to a hard freeze Tuesday night
Emergency closure will shut down three lanes on I-10 West at Airway 5 pm
Las Cruces man killed in rollover crash
Weather
Weather Cams
Weathering The Storm
Car Wash Forecast
Top Stories
Weather Authority Alert: El Paso falls to a hard freeze Tuesday night
Top Stories
Weekend Weather on the go: Warm Saturday, strong cold front comes in Sunday
Top Stories
El Pasoans wake up to a foggy morning
Fog overtakes El Paso Thursday morning
Thursday Weather on the go: Possible morning fog, seasonal day ahead
Wednesday Weather on the go: Morning fog possible, warming trend kicks off
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
Silver Star Nation
2019 UFG
Puppy Picks
Top Stories
Fresno friends find home at UTEP
Top Stories
Jones scores two touchdowns, Packers clinch playoff berth
Top Stories
Turnovers plague Aggies in rivalry loss to Lobos
Clint comes up short in McDonald’s Classic championship game
Franklin’s Walther wins 915 Showcase Quarterback Challenge
Clint, Faith Christian, San Elizario excel on day 2 of McDonald’s Classic
Community
Buy Local
Border Report Tour
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
El Pawso Proud
Wellness Wednesday
Legal Matters
EPISD Daily Pledge
Get Moving
Cutting Edge
Clear the Shelters
KTSM Hunger Fighters
9 Stream
Top Stories
El Paso County Constable’s Office awarded grant for more safety gear
Top Stories
Luminarias light up Scenic Drive
El Paso Animal Services offer no-cost spay/neuter services for dogs
Two-year-old diagnosed with leukemia receives private viewing for “Frozen 2”
Nursing students graduate who helped shooting victims on August 3
Studio 9
Texas Mass Violence
KTSM Contests
Contests
Home for The Holiday 2019
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Past Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Emergency closure will shut down three lanes on I-10 West at Airway 5 pm
Garrett: Focus on Eagles
Local News
by: Adam Bradshaw
Posted:
Dec 16, 2019 / 05:24 PM MST
/
Updated:
Dec 16, 2019 / 05:24 PM MST