Fundraiser for victim in fatal crash involving Ex-Raider Ruggs exceeds goal 12 times over

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fundraiser for Tina Tintor, the 23-year-old woman who died in a crash Tuesday morning involving former Las Vegas Raider Henry Ruggs, had raised more than $86,000 as of Sunday, well above its $7,000 goal.
That is 12 times above the family’s initial target set Saturday.
Tintor’s 3-year-old dog, Max, also died in the crash.
According to the GoFundMe page, more than 2,000 people had donated to the fundraiser, which Tintor’s family said was to help pay for funeral expenses.
“Our family is so grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received,” the family wrote on GoFundMe.
Police said Ruggs was driving 156 miles an hour right before the crash happened, while documents obtained by 8 News Now said his blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit.
Our family is so grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received. Many people have asked about a GoFundMe page and there may be other pages made in Tina’s name. Those pages are not from our family. This page is managed by Tina’s family and your donations will be used to help with expenses related to her passing. Our lives were changed forever when Tina passed away alongside Max on the morning of November 2, 2021. Those who knew Tina know that she was a beautiful loving soul that always put everyone before herself. Whether she knew you or not, Tina was the type of person that would give you the food off of her plate to make sure you weren’t hungry. Tina was the shoulder to cry on, the ear that made you felt heard, and the friendly smile you needed when you made a bad joke. From our hearts to yours, we thank you for thinking of Tina and Max, and we really appreciate your support.Tintor family via GoFundMe