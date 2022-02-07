BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (Nexstar)- The National Park Service, Big Bend National Park, the Federal Bureau of Investigation El Paso Field Office, and the Alpine Resident Agency Office, is seeking information from the community about a missing Fort Stockton man and child who were last seen in January.

According to a release, on January 28, 49-year-old Hector Flores, Jr. and his 9-year-old daughter, Luna Flores traveled from Fort Stockton to Big Bend National Park in Hector’s blue 2005 Dodge 1500 truck. The truck was later found abandoned along the northern end of the remote Old Ore Road with many of their personal belongings inside. It is believed that they may be traveling on foot and may not have the proper clothing or equipment to camp inside the park.

Hector has black hair, brown eyes, and is 5’9” in height and weighs approximately 150 pounds. Luna has black hair and brown eyes. They both have family in San Antonio, Texas.

Searchers from the NPS, the NPS Investigative Services Branch, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the Texas Department of Public Safety are involved in the search. Teams are hiking the area, driving the backcountry roads, and searching from the air using helicopters. Investigators believe they may still be in Big Bend National Park.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Tip Line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) with any information. A missing persons investigation is on-going, and no further information is available at this time.