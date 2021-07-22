Frontera Fellows to host morning of service to benefit local animal welfare

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Calling all animal lovers.

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar and The Frontera Fellows, members of her summer fellowship program, will be hosting a morning of service at the Humane Society of El Paso from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on July 31.

Escobar is “pawsitively” excited for the opportunity and said the focus will be to beautify the HSEP facilities before its annual telethon and “Clear the Shelters” event.

“Our local shelters and rescue groups work tirelessly to save the lives of animals across the county. The pandemic has been especially difficult for them as the groups had to restrict onsite visits and offsite adoptions,” said Michael Fallon III, Frontera Fellow. “We’re looking forward to this morning of action and hope that people from across the city will join us in assisting the Humane Society in some volunteer items they’ve been looking for assistance with for quite a while. We’re looking forward to giving our community a fun morning to engage with this incredible organization.”

Activities at the event will include painting, tidying facilities and outdoor areas, as well as removing debris, cleaning windows and viewing areas, trimming and taking photos of the adoptable pets.

The event is expected to host about 40 people and bring continued awareness to animal welfare in the community, while also giving participants an opportunity to fulfill some longstanding needs of the shelter.

For those wanting to participate, they can sign up here.

All ages are welcome to volunteer. For those wanting to support but cannot volunteer, they are encouraged to donate here.

Frontera Fellows is the summer internship program of the campaign of Congresswoman Veronica Escobar. As part of the coursework, the fellows are tasked with planning and orchestrating one community event that serves a local cause or charity.

For this project, Fellows Fallon and Daniela Cisneros have chosen a morning of action that serves the Humane Society of El Paso in their mission to better animal welfare in our community.

