EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Relatives, friends and media colleagues said their final goodbyes to radio disc jockey Alan Gonzalez during his funeral Sunday, Aug. 14 in North Juarez.

Gonzalez was one of four radio station employees who were murdered during an armed attack Thursday. The violence started with a fight between inmates at Cereso prison and spilled out into the city.

Radio listeners also gathered to say goodbye to the voice they heard every day on the Switch 105.9.

Gonzalez leaves behind five children – four girls and a boy.

The funerals for the other radio employees will be held this week.

Also Sunday, the first hearing for 10 suspects linked to the attacks was held.