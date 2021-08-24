Free tribute concert celebrates Juan Gabriel

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A free outdoor tribute concert set for Saturday will honor Mexican singer-songwriter Juan Gabriel.

The concert will be held from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at Cleveland Square Park. The event will feature songs that celebrate the life of Gabriel, known as El Divo de Juarez and more commonly as Juanga. Beloved on both sides of the border, he entertained fans with love ballads for more than four decades. He was 66 when he died in 2016.

The event is open to the public will include food trucks and additional entertainment from the following performers:

6 p.m. to 7 p.m.: General Music

7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.: Siluetas Band

9 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Aaron Palacios, Juan Gabriel Impersonator

Masks are encouraged when not eating or drinking and attendees are encouraged to take their own lawn chairs or blankets.

For more information, visit the Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.