EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Chick-fil-A restaurants in the El Paso and Las Cruces areas will offer a free Chick-fil-A meal to active military personnel, veterans and their immediate family members (spouse and children) from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Meals offered are listed below:

Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Meal

Chick-fil-A Nuggets Meal (8-count)

Chick-fil-A Nuggets Kid`s Meal (5-count)

“We want to thank active and former military personnel and their families for their tremendous sacrifices for our country beyond Veteran`s Day by inviting them to enjoy a complimentary meal on us,” said Edgar Ortega, local Owner-Operator of Chick-fil-A Mesa Street & Remcon Circle and Chick-fil-A Desert Boulevard. “We hope to share our gratitude in the best way we know how through care and delicious food.”

The free offer is limited to one meal per person while supplies last. The offer is only valid on Nov. 14 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at participating El Paso and Las Cruces-area restaurants. Guests are required to show proof of service or valid military identification to redeem the offer. No purchase necessary.