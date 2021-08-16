Free baby supplies available to Fabens families

Newborns need to relieve themselves roughly every 20 minutes, which is why they go through over 3,000 diapers in their first year.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Guiding Star El Paso is providing free baby diapers, wipes and more throughout El Paso with an upcoming giveaway on Thursday at the Fabens Housing Authority.

The Fabens Housing Authority is located at 1101 Yann Rd., Fabens, TX 79838. The freebies will be given out from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Parents of children 2 years and younger, as well as pregnant women/expectant fathers, are eligible to receive free diapers and other baby items from Guiding Star El Paso. Parents must live in Texas to qualify.

For more information on Guiding Star El Paso’s available services and support during COVID-19, visit guidingstarelpaso.org.

