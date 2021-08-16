Free baby supplies available to Fabens families

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Newborns need to relieve themselves roughly every 20 minutes, which is why they go through over 3,000 diapers in their first year.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Guiding Star El Paso is providing free baby diapers, wipes and more throughout El Paso with an upcoming giveaway on Thursday at the Fabens Housing Authority.

The Fabens Housing Authority is located at 1101 Yann Rd., Fabens, TX 79838. The freebies will be given out from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Parents of children 2 years and younger, as well as pregnant women/expectant fathers, are eligible to receive free diapers and other baby items from Guiding Star El Paso. Parents must live in Texas to qualify.

For more information on Guiding Star El Paso’s available services and support during COVID-19, visit guidingstarelpaso.org.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

DoD considers bringing Afghan refugees to Fort Bliss

Residents resume indoor water use in West El Paso

Children's Hospital on COVID-19 patients

El Paso hospitals near capacity

Immunize El Paso taking COVID-19 booster shot appointments

UTEP student-athlete vaccination rates at 68 percent

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link