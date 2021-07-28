Fort Bliss searching for missing soldier

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss are requesting the community’s assistance in finding a missing 28-year-old noncommissioned officer.

Army Sgt. Daniel A. Soto de Jesus was last seen on Monday at 10:14 a.m. in uniform at his place of duty, the 2-37 Battalion. His last known contact was at 10:52 a.m. on Monday. He did not report to work at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday and his next-of-kin were immediately contacted. His whereabouts are unknown.

Soto is described as being 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has dark hair and brown eyes and is of Puerto Rican descent. He was last known to drive a gray 2017 Hyundai Elantra with Texas plates KXG7848 and is currently assigned to Fort Bliss.

His known residences and recreational areas were searched. Officials confirm that vehicle license plates registered to Soto were traveling north of Las Cruces on I-25 at 1:52 p.m. on Monday, however, attempts to

identify the driver of the vehicle are ongoing. Unit chain of command continues to attempt to contact Soto via telephone every hour, but all attempts have been unsuccessful.

“The Iron Duke Battalion and Ready First Combat Team is actively searching for our teammate. We are in communication with Sgt. Soto’s family and are working with military and local law enforcement to quickly find him and bring him home safely,” said Lt. Col. Thomas Garner, commander, 2nd Battalion, 37th Armor Regiment.

Anyone with information about Soto’s whereabouts should contact the Fort Bliss MP Desk at 915-744-1237 or the CID Office at 915-300-7866.

