Fire consumes home in Socorro

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A local family was displaced on Sunday after a fire broke out in their home in Socorro.

According to the local American Red Cross, which serves West Texas, the multi-family home was damaged in a fire that occurred early Sunday at the 10000 block of Mirisa Street, near the intersection of Place Road and Alameda Avenue.

Members of the Red Cross Disaster Action Team responded to the early morning fire to provide financial assistance to those affected.

“The assistance provided to the families affected by the home fire goes toward their immediate needs, so that will be food, shelter, clothing, health services, emotional support and spiritual care,” said Ames Davis, exectuive director of the Red Cross, West Texas. “We provide that to folks impacted by disaster or home fire.”

Davis mentioned that their services are available to anyone experiencing a disaster or fire, regardless if they own or rent their home.

