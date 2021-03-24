FBI warns El Pasoans about government impersonation scams

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The FBI is reporting a rise in phone calls that spoof the El Paso FBI Division’s phone numbers as part of various scams that seek to obtain victims’ personal information or other forms of payment.

“I just got phone calls from Illinois and Florida using our FBI office here. So we see a lot of scammers spoofing legitimate companies’ phone numbers to give some sense of credibility and reality to the scam they’re trying to put out there to community members,” said Special Agent Jeanette Harper, Public Affairs Officer at the FBI El Paso Division.

Harper explained that scammers use social engineering to extort money by scouring social media for any obtainable information. Scammers try to disarm unsuspecting citizens by causing a biological reaction to prevent the person from thinking critically.

“It’s just another twist on extortion. All they’re trying to do is scare you, take you by surprise and try to part with your money,” she said.

Scammers posing as FBI agents make phone calls that pressure the target into acting quickly while not thinking clearly.

“They want you to react and not think logically because they have your adrenaline up — they have you scared,” said Harper.

The scammers threaten victims for financial gain and will demand funds be sent via wire transfer or large sum gift cards.

The FBI stressed that no legitimate law enforcement officer would demand payment of any form.

“We’re not going to call and initiate that call and try to force you to pay with cash or gift cards. That’s not how we operate,” she said.

According to the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), 12,334 people reported being victims of government impersonation scams in 2020, with losses totaling more than $106 million.

In 2020, Texas reported 1,171 victims reported $6.1 million in losses. There were 29 victims in El Paso totaling $1.3 million in losses. As of March 5, 141 victims had already reported $3.2 million in losses in the state of Texas. In El Paso, there have been nine victims reporting $321,850 in losses.

To protect yourself from government impersonation scams, the FBI advises:

Beware of calls from numbers you don’t recognize

Never send money or gift cards to someone you don’t know

Never give out personal or identifiable information Banking information Social Security number Other identifiable information

Make sure your social media accounts are set to private

Anyone who feels they were the victim of this or any other online scam should report the incident immediately using the IC3 website, here.