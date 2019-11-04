Border agent shoots and kills armed subject who opened fire in Sunland Park, NM

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A Border Patrol shot and killed an individual who shot at the agent Monday morning.

The agent encountered four individivuals about 6 a.m. Monday in Sunland Park, New Mexico. As the agent approached, one of the individuals bransdished a gun and shot at the agent, the U.S. Border Patrol said in a news release. The agent returned fire, striking the subject.

The shooting happened on the 1200 block of McNutt Road, which is a commercial area with several auto-repair shops and grocery stores a few hundred feet from the U.S.-Mexico border.

An agent rendered aid to the subject until emergency medical personnel arrived. The subject was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No agents were injured in the incident

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, responded to the scene.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility will conduct an internal investigation.