LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces police are investigating a single vehicle crash on west Picacho that has resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

Picacho, in both directions, is temporarily closed between Quesenberry Street and 17th. Street. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

The one-block portion of Picacho will be closed for the duration of the investigation.