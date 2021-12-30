Far Eastside Urban Park earns prestigious award

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso announced Thursday that “The Beast” Urban Park (Phase I) has earned a Best Project Award of Merit in the Sports/Entertainment category by Engineering News-Record for the Texas-Louisiana Region.

According to officials, Engineering News-Record, Best Projects Award are considered one of commercial construction’s most prestigious and coveted honors as the winning projects are selected by juries of prominent and experienced industry professionals. Twenty categories are awarded in various categories including safety, buildings, infrastructure, and green projects.

“We are excited to receive this award because it affirms that our engineering team is delivering dynamic public spaces that represent the best of sports, parks and recreation in and outside of El Paso and of Texas. Without a doubt, ‘the Beast Urban Park,’ a project developed through a collaborative community process will be enjoyed for years as a premier regional destination for residents and visitors.” Yvette Hernandez, Capital Improvement Grant-Funded Programs Director.

Situated on a 92-acre lot, “The Beast” Urban Park is located in the Upper East Side of El Paso at 13501 Jason Crandall Drive. Phase I of the project was completed in 2021. This phase spans across 10.6 acres and includes three major projects that deliver on the City’s commitment to expand recreational, educational and cultural opportunities:

An indoor natatorium with a 50-meter competition ready pool, a diving well with 1- and 3-meter diving boards, spectator seating, warm-up and cool down pool, office, training room and lockers.

A multigenerational community center with a gymnasium, spectator seating, multipurpose classrooms, kitchen, dining area, reading room, computer center, indoor running track, and fitness area.

An outdoor neighborhood water park with a family pool, toddler pool, water slides, climbing walls, artificial wave surfing feature, lazy river, food concessions, and changing rooms.

Additional amenities including parking, entrance plaza, walking path, landscaping and public art.

Phase II is currently in design and consists of flat fields among other amenities for the urban park. Once all three phases are complete, “The Beast” will be El Paso’s largest park, and a major regional attraction and destination for families. It will be twice the size of Album Park.

