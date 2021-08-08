Family sets up fundraiser for man severly injured in Northeast crash

by: Patricia L. Garcia

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The family of a man reportedly severely injured in a three-car crash in Northeast El Paso on Saturday night has set up a gofundme to help raise funds for his medical expenses and other bills.

According to the family, 20-year-old John Gomez suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to University Medical Center. The family said he had multiple fractures on his leg and arm.

As KTSM 9 News previously reported, the three-car crash happened at about 6:34 p.m. on Saturday at Gateway South and McCombs.

KTSM 9 News reached out to the family for more information, however, there is no update on Gomez’s condition.

The fundraiser said that Gomez and his wife have a 1-year-old daughter and any funds raised will assist the family with bills.

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-john-gmez-family.

