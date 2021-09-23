Family pleads for help in search for woman who went missing in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The family of a Washington state woman last seen in downtown Las Vegas on Sept. 3 has issued a plea for help in finding her.

Reatha May Finkbonner, 30, of the Lummi Nation, a tribal community near Bellingham, is the subject of an active investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

She is described as Native American with brown eyes, brown or blond hair, 5-feet-5-inches tall and 150 pounds.

She was last seen outside the Bridger Inn Motel at 301 S. Main Street in Las Vegas, according to Finkbonner’s family. She borrowed a woman’s phone in attempt to contact family, sending Facebook Messenger messages that were missed. Three messages were sent between 1:34 p.m. and 1:41 p.m., and another at 5:05 p.m., according to the family.

She was in Las Vegas vacationing with her fiancé and friends at the time.

“Our family is praying (for) our beloved Reatha May and that she returns safely,” said Nikki Finkbonner, Reatha’s aunt. “She is a mother, she is a daughter and she’s my niece. Can someone please help us find her?”

“From what our family has learned, the lady (whose phone she’d used) stated that a black vehicle pulled up to her, gave her a mask and handed her something,” said Nikki Finkbonner. “The lady mentioned that Reatha really needed to ‘Reach them badly.’ “

If you know the whereabouts of Reatha May Finkbonner, please contact Lummi Nation Police Detective Hart, (360) 312-2274 of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-2907, or after-hours and weekends at (702) 828-3111.