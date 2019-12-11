FAA predicted more deadly MAX jet crashes

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — On Capitol Hill, a former Boeing senior manager told lawmakers he warned the company about problems with the MAX jets before the deadly crash and newly released documents show the FAA predicted more crashes would happen.

Oregon Congressman Peter DeFazio says newly released documents show the Federal Aviation Administration knew Boeing’s 737 MAX jets were more likely to crash than other planes.

“The FAA rolled the dice on the safety of the traveling public and let the max continue to fly,” he said.

A retired senior manager at a Boeing factory in Renton, Washington, Edward Pierson, said he warned Boeing in writing even before the first deadly crash.

“About potential airplane risks due to the unstable operating environment within the factory, those warnings were ignored,” Pierson said.

North Carolina Congressman Mark Meadows worries that even now the FAA isn’t doing enough with the information the whistleblower provided.

‘By gosh, interview at least 10 people and report back to this committee,” Meadows said.

The Congressional investigation into the MAX jets has largely focused on whether the FAA failed to do its job and let Boeing certify the safety of its own jets.

FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson assured lawmakers the agency is already making changes.

“for the 737 MAX return to service the FAA fully controls the approvals process and is not delegating anything to Boeing,” Dickson said.

Lawmakers say they’re considering new laws that would put tighter controls on FAA airplane safety certification.