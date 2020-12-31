Extra long lines at trash drop off sites across the city

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Long lines have been seen at trash drop-off sites across El Paso as people wait to dispose of, mostly, their recycling.

As KTSM 9 news previously reported, the city of El Paso’s Environmental Services Department temporarily suspended curbside recycling collections at the beginning of December, citing the pandemic and a limited workforce.

Residents are able to take recyclables to citizen collection stations, however, the normal volume of trash during the holidays, coupled with the suspension, have caused long lines at drop-off sites.

“Every year, it’s a lot of trash.” said Ellen Smythe, Environmental Services Director. “People already bringing down their Christmas trees and all the boxes and wrapping, so it’s just compounded on top of that is the additional people bringing recycling.”

Smythe said the pandemic has increased the volume of trash by more than 30 percent and drop off by 25 percent.

As for as when the city could start picking up those blue bins once again, Smythe said that will depend on the virus numbers after the new year.

